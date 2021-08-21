By Gabriel Olawale

Nigerian socialite Dr Scarlett Duchess puts Lagos on major standstill as she storms Gravity club for her birthday bash over the weekend.

Dr Scarlett turned plus one on August 8, 2021. She celebrated with her friends and loved ones at the popular clubhouse, Gravity, in Lekki-Epe expressway, Ikota, Lekki, Lagos state.

The celebrant rocked a mind-blowing outfit that was specially crafted for the luxury soiree. The fête featured amazing performances, exotic food and drinks, amongst other fun activities.

Her colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry also joined Dr Scarlett to make the event a memorable one.

Dr Scarlett said she was thankful to God for making her witness another birthday in a chat with respected entertainment journalist, Adeyinka Oluwamayowa.

“With everything going on around the world, many are no more today, but God granted me the special grace to be here to celebrate my birthday, I am indeed thankful.”

She added further, “I appreciate everyone who took their time out to celebrate with me. Those who sent messages through different social media and messaging platforms, and everyone that called me to wish me a happy birthday, I thank you all.”

Prior to the birthday bash, Dr Scarlett released some gorgeous-looking photos for her over 145 thousand followers on Instagram.

Dr Scarlett, real name Olaedo Nnadumije, hails from Imo state in Nigeria, studied medicine at a certified university in Ukraine.