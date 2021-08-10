Gbemisola Saraki

By Godwin Oritse

Minister of State for Transportation, Mrs Gbemisola Saraki, has lamented the poor port access roads, a development that continue to hinder revenue accruable to the Federal Government.

Speaking during the Second Phase of the 2020 Ministerial Retreat organised by the Federal Ministry of Transportation in Lagos last week, Saraki said that there was need to provide infrastructural base for both human capital and manpower development.

She stated: “There is urgent need to fix the road to boost businesses at the port and generate more revenue to revitalise the economy. The Call-Up system that was recently put in place has literally collapsed either due to corrupt practices or lack of enforcement by security agents.

“We need to strengthen the institutional capabilities of maritime agencies to position the country as a hub of maritime activities in West and Central Africa to boost the economy.”

She said that the maritime sector being a special sector needed efficient and well-trained professionals to ensure effective operation. Saraki said that the employment opportunities available in the maritime sector had not been well harnessed by Nigeria.