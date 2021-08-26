.

…As Senator Ovie Omo-Agege speaks on a global mission

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterpart from Akwa Ibom, Mr Udom Emmanuel would be among several dignitaries to attend the 31st Annual Convocation of the West Africa Theological Seminary, (WATS), Lagos in September.

While, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege among other speakers would be speaking on “Global Mission, Global Vision: Agenda for Excellence in Leadership through Theological Education”.

In a statement, the Provost of the Seminary, Pastor Oluwafemi Martins said this year’s Convocation is unique in many respects.

According to him, the convocation is to graduate two sets of students 2020/2021 graduands because the school could not hold that of last year due to Covid-19. A total of two hundred and two (202) graduands are expected to be convocated in the combined ceremony, including thirteen (13) at the Doctor of Ministry level.

He said the choice of Senator Omo-Agege is deliberate, “it is in fulfilment of the third focus of the Seminary’s Mission Statement that of “catalyzing national spiritual awakening”.

“What we aim to achieve is to create a synergy between spiritual leadership and secular leadership. It is obvious that the paucity of right theological education which negates church influence on national discourse is part of the reason why many political leaders are not getting it right in governance”.

“We are hoping that his address will help the seminary create a template that will be useful for those exercising political authority to pursue excellence in Leadership for the good of our nation”, he added.

The Seminary is one of the oldest non-denominational Seminaries in Nigeria was founded by Prof. Gary Maxey (an American), in collaboration with some eminent Nigerian church leaders in 1989. It has produced thousands of graduates in Theological and Leadership education over the years.

