By Prince Osuagwu

Device makers, Samsung has just introduced the third in the series of its foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip3 smartphones.

The devices, according to Samsung were designed not only to give variety of choices to its numerous users across the world but also to meet the diverse needs of its ever-growing customers who rely on its devices to meet work and lifestyle targets.

The unpacking of the two new devices which happened at its headquarters in Suwon-si, South Korea, was streamed live and Nigerian users gathered in Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island Lagos to be part of the history.

The Z Fold 3 supports usage of an S-Pen, has a bigger display area on the screen and also has a versatile multi-window experience, which enables customers to multitask while using the phone.

Z Flip3, is an upgrade, which combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity.

Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, Danny Kim said Samsung will always maintain the culture of delighting its customers with revolutionary devices designed to meet diverse needs.

He said: “In the development of the new devices, we’ve covered all the basics of both technology and functionality. Users of these phones will have so much fun with them. For instance, on ZFold3, they will be able to use one screen for a virtual meeting, while working with the S-Pen on the other screen. The camera function is exemplary and transitioning on it is easy and seamless”.

Kim also said: “I will also like to correct an impression, which often plaques the minds of our customers. Over the years, customers have been worried about the cost for the replacement of broken screens and repairs for Samsung phones but we have done something very important about it. We have introduced Samsung Care+, which is a function every customer should subscribe to when they purchase a new phone. Subscribing to this service contract helps to reduce the cost by more than 80 percent for repairs done on Samsung phones,” he added.

He described the Z Flip3 as having been specially designed in sleek colours, technologically advanced camera functions and ease of carriage from one place to another; adding that it was particularly developed to pique interest from the female folks who want stylish devices packed with incredible functionalities.

Announcing more benefits for Nigerian users, Marketing Manager, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, Chika Nnadozie, said: “We are currently moving our Samsung Note customers to Fold 3 device and we are happy to trade the Samsung Note for the Z Fold 3 device. We can guarantee our customers that they will receive the same satisfaction and experience even better functionalities because we never compromise our standards” she added.

Besides the trade-in option, Samsung also announced an installment payment program of up to 12 months on the devices, adding that the payment programme will come at a considerably low interest rate.