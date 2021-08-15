The United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) worldwide, on Sunday joined many in rejecting same sex marriage; which was gaining approval in the western world.

UACC General Overseer, Dr James Bayo-Owoyemi, who described such act as satanic and inhuman said that God did not make mistake in creating male and female at creation.

The church leader said this during a press conference to mark the end of the church’s 56th supreme executive council meeting, at its headquarters in Lagos.

The meeting is the highest decision-making arm of the body; where policy decisions are taken, reviewed and executed for common good.

Bayo-Owoyemi while reviewing some universal issues that affected Christ-like life of Christians; said that same sex union would bring end to mankind on earth.

“It is an aberration for a man to take another man instead of a woman into the sacred union of marriage, for such will halt human propagation in the society.

“As Africans such is satanic and negates the purpose of God for man; therefore should be rejected out rightly,” he said.

The gospel preacher tasked the people to subject any western culture creeping into the African society to proper scrutiny before adopting it.

He commended the 9th National Assembly for discarding the bill that seeks to promulgate same sex marriage into Nigerian system.

He stressed that God’s word and culture of man as stipulated in the scriptures should be a guide to man and not figments of other’s imaginations.

He called on everyone to ensure that such immorality akin to the practice in Sodom and Gomorrah before it was destroyed by God should be stopped, saying that such could spell doom for humanity if allowed.

He charged gospel preachers in Africa to form missions that would take the good news back to the west undiluted in order to rescue them from their derailed state. (NAN)

