Award winning serial entrepreneur and CEO Royal Hairs Limited, Steve Maduka has finally quit bachelorhood.

The business mogul, our correspondent gathered, tied the nuptial knots with his US-based lover, Sandra Iheuwa, in a traditional wedding ceremony that took place at the bride’s home town in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State on August 7th, 2021.

According to eye witness, it was a multi million naira wedding ,attended by high dignitaries from both the government, airline industry and across business world.

Mr Steve took to his Instagram business page, Royalhairs, to share colorful clips from the traditional wedding that has got tongues wagging.

His caption read: “We went to Imo state and brought a queen home, they nearly used billing scatter us but we came prepared”.

The celebration for the church white wedding is expected to hold on Sunday, 15th August at Monarch Event Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.