The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi mourns the passage of the former member representing Warri South constituency 2 at the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Dennis Omovie.

Ereyitomi described the passage of Hon. Omovie as sad, shocking, and too sudden especially now that his services are highly needed for the development of the area, adding that Omovie’s political experience, strong Democratic prowess as well as team player bond will be greatly missed.

The lawmaker while expressing pains over the former Warri South 2 Assembly lawmaker, condoled with the Omovie family of Ugborkoko and Edjeba as well as his political family and the entire Warri Federal constituency for the loss, noted that Omovie was a true democrat personality.

Ereyitomi on behalf of Warri Federal constituency made of trio Warris commiserated with the Delta State House of Assembly over the departure of the former vibrant Delta Assembly lawmaker and prayed God to grant the family the strength to carry on even as they mourn their hero.