Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye

The member representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye clocks 37 on the 3rd day of August to the glory of God. He was born into the aristocratic family of a cocoa merchant, Alhaji Ismaila Atenidegbe Adefisoye in Idanre Local Government of Ondo State.

Small Alhaji, as he is popularly known for his support gives traction to the truism which says that big things often come in small packages. This is definitely very correct about the youngest member of Nigerian National Assembly from the South west region of the country. The federal lawmaker is evidently not a man with a massive body frame, but he is solidly built with a ‘Turbo charge’ engine. He also typifies what is known in the local parlance as a ‘small body with big engine’.

Young Alhaji, as he is also known amongst his fellow federal legislators in Abuja was born great and has since been threading the paths of greatness. Hon. Adefisoye had the best of primary and secondary school education before he bagged a Second Class Upper degree in Business Administration from Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

Upon completion of his NYSC programme, he worked briefly as a Quality Control Officer with Atenidegbe Ventures Limited. He later set up his own enterprise,

Vizline Investment Limited. Fame and fortune have since smiled at him and he had thereafter thought it wise to impact many lives by using the platform of partisan politics. However, one quality that gives Adefisoye an edge is his character of strength to conceive and give all it take to actualize the dream.

Against all odds and permutations, Tajudeen Adefisoye contested and won election as a member representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency at a relatively young age of 34. It is worthy of note that the official announcement of Small Alhaji’s ambition to vie for a seat at the House of Representatives elicited so much laughter across his constituency. As a matter of fact, out of 250 comments that greeted his official declaration on

Facebook, 215 were “Lol”. In spite of this and the high and mighty that Alhaji Tajudeen contested the election with, he kept trudging and ended with a resounding victory.

A little time above two years already spent in the House of Representatives by Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye can best be described as an eye opener for his constituents. He has conscientiously stayed committed to delivering quality representation to his constituents in line with his election promises. It may interest that he has been able to out-perform his last three predecessors in just two years.

Some of the achievements of Adefisoye in only two year of being in office as a member representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency at the National Assembly has been succinctly captured.

He had purchased 1100 JAMB forms for qualified candidates as well as the award of scholarship to 350 students across the federal constituency. He had enrolled 160 constituents for vocational trainings and also empowered them with all the necessary tools and equipments. Adefisoye had organized summer coaching for 360 school pupils in 19 centers across the federal constituency and also appointed 46 of his constituents as personal Aides with the payment of their allowances as and when due. So far, he had undertaken the disbursement of “Small Alhaji Community Grant” to more than 1000 market women in his federal constituency.

It is to the credit of Tajudeen Adefisoye that the renovation of

the long abandoned palace of the Paramount Ruler of Idanre, the Owa of Idanre was carried while he had likewise facilitated federal government employment, particularly into the Nigerian Army

for scores of his constituents. He had facilitated the construction of a police post at Ero in Ifedore Local Government Area and equally

facilitated the establishment of cassava processing plant in Idanre.

Scores of Alhaji Adefisoye’s supporters are now car and bicycle owners by the virtue of the federal lawmaker’s benevolence. He had equally facilitated the distribution of relief materials for flood victims in Idanre through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

So far, Adefisoye had carried out the repair of about 50 units of faulty boreholes while 10 motorized boreholes and 5 solar powered boreholes had been sank across the federal constituency under his ‘Operation Keep The Tap Running’ scheme. He had equally carried out the renovation of Three Blocks of classrooms and the principal’s office at the Anglican Grammar School, Ero in Ifedore Local Government Area. Worthy of note is the large scale supply of malaria, tuberculosis, typhoid vaccines and drugs to his constituency. More so, he had likewise undertaken massive supply of cocoa seedlings and cassava stems to farmers across the constituency. He had also trained and empowered hundreds of his constituents in fish farming.

Small Alhaji had also thought it necessary to give a free supply of farm implements to farmers in the federal constituency while road construction has equally been given priority. In addition, the federal lawmaker had graded more than 25 kilometers of roads across the constituency. He had again organized skills acquisition programs for 100 women and youths in the federal constituency.

He had also undertaken the empowerment of 400 tailors and apprentices in his constituency with one sewing machine each, in addition, to start up stipends. Adefisoye had likewise donated 600 units of grinding machines, sewing machines and motorcycles to his constituents.

Adefisoye had further empowered

artisans in the constituency with tools and equipment as well as the facilitation of Federal Government Covid-19 loan for 300 people in the federal constituency.

He had recently facilitated visa approval as well as the payment of travel expenses for 10 constituents that opted to study and work abroad. He had also carried out the renovation of public toilets in the federal constituency.

It is also to the credit of Hon. Adefisoye that the first-ever Idanre-Ifedore Annual football competition was successfully hosted while playing kits were also distributed to all teams that participated in the competition. In addition, the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Army is already working on the construction of two Mini Stadia in Idanre and Ifedore. In addition to these, Adefisoye is also working on the construction of ICT center in Idanre and skills acquisition center in Ifedore. He had also donation and installed solar street lights in the federal constituency.

Adefisoye has also done very well in his core legislative duties as he had so far sponsored a ‘Bill for an Act to Establish Federal College of Forestry Management and Tourism’

in Idanre; while the bill had already gone through second reading and already been sent to the appropriate committee. He had so far moved five different motions which include ‘Motion on the Urgent Need to Complete the Abandoned Owena Multi-Purpose Dam’ and ‘Motion on Worrisome Disrepair State of Federal Roads Across the Country’. Other are ‘Motion to Investigate the Circumstances Surrounding Short Payment of the Salaries of Aides in the 9th Assembly’ and the ‘Desirability of Moving a Department of Federal College of Agriculture, Akure to Idanre.

The founder and president of Small Alhaji Youth Development Foundation (SAYDEF) has clearly redefined politics and has also given hope to youths in his federal constituency and indeed across Ondo State that the future is theirs.

Without doubt, Hon. Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye is such a good fellow and so says all his constituents. Happy birthday Small Alhaji and many more years of service to your federal constituency, Ondo State and Nigerian nation at large.