By Chinonso Alozie

The Senator who represented Imo East Senatorial District, Samuel Anyanwu, has called on the people of the Southeast to reject the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the five States of the region.

Anyanwu said this to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, saying that the APC, has increased the unemployment rate in the country.

He was not happy that, “Since APC took over power in 2015, the South East geopolitical zone has not benefited anything tangible to warrant them to support the party, I want to say this, APC only succeeded increasing unemployment rate from 18% to 43% percent.

“Among other reasons why Imo, Southeast people and Nigerians at large should reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) now and in the future. The APC has created hunger and starvation occasioned by insecurity were deliberately launched on Nigerians as against democracy dividends by the APC led administration.

“Due to harsh administrative policies of the ruling APC, Igbo business men had suffered huge economic loss, the party is not minding the condition of Nigerians after the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, Endsars protest and insecurity still went further to increase taxes and fuel pump price. The APC government is doing nothing to rescue individuals being held hostage by kidnappers, adding that the party has shown Nigerians that it is not prepared for governance.”

However, he hailed the “PDP controlled states, adding that “They are doing well in job creation, quality road construction, poverty alleviation and conducive economic environment.”

Vanguard News Nigeria