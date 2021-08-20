INEC PVCs

Members of the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO) across the nation have been urged to seize the opportunity of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and register to get their permanent voters cards.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the organisation, OGO advised members to key in to the window of opportunity provided by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and immediately collect the PVCs to be eligible to vote in the approaching 2023 general elections.

According to the statement, “As the 2023 elections draw closer, it has become our responsibility as concerned citizens to ensure that our members, and indeed all Nigerians who are in the eligible voting age bracket, and those that are yet to enlist as voters do so,”

The organisation further called on members of the Organisation that once registered but are yet to collect their PVCs to also endeavor to collect what it tagged ‘instrument’ through which they can exercise their franchise as patriotic and responsible citizens at the right time.

It said; “We have restated that one’s love for the nation in preferring a candidate when opportunity calls in an election, can only be exercised with expected outcomes achieved only if such voices are recognized through the choice made while recruiting leaders at all level through votes,”

OGO stated further that getting the PVC therefore remains a legitimate and democratic exercise and a channel through which as Nigerians, members are assured of electing leaders of pedigree and competence that can put the nation on the right footings; and leaders that can deliver on the expectations from the Nigerian people.

It therefore urged members that have not registered or those that are yet to collect their PVCs to immediately do so.