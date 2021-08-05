By Sam Eyoboka

AS part of the ongoing 69th convention of the The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, over 24,000 ministers were ordained to swell the numbers in the fast growing ministry.

The ceremony which was presided over by the General Overseer of the ministry, 79-year old Pastor Enoch Adekare Adeboye produced a total 10,806 deacons and deaconesses as well as 4,726 Assistant Pastors made up of male and female ministers.

The newly commissioned ministers are expected to help the pastorate in its quest to move the Church forward to greater heights of glory.

A statement from the office of Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola yesterday confirmed that the figure of deacons_deaconesses as well as the Assistant Pastors were ordained as part of workforce of the fast growing Church.

Another 2,231 Pastors will be added to fast growing workforce on Saturday as the convention winds to a close after six days of a busy schedule for the leadership of the Church which was flagged off by the 79-year General Overseer leading a prayer walk from the Old auditorium to the church’s 3 kilometres by 3 kilometers auditorium, a distance of over three kilometers with so many falling by the wayside.

Highlights of the programme which took place Thursday, the first physical day of the one week-long event.

Earlier during programme, the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, 79, recalled a hilarious encounter he had with an old time girlfriend he narrated he did virtually everything with.

Vanguard reports Pastor Adeboye, made the revelation while preaching on ‘Santification’ during the welcome service, being day three of the convention on Wednesday night.

Adeboye revealed that when he was yet to give his life to Jesus Christ, he had so many girlfriends, but that there was a particular one he did everything with.

While the revered man of God did not reveal the identity of the girlfriend nor give details of everything they did together, he narrated a later encounter they had.

Pastor Adeboye narrates: “I told you that before I gave my life to Jesus Christ, I had many, many girlfriends. But among all of them, there was one that I did everything with, and I won’t tell you the details.

“Then, we separated. She went her way; I went my way. We didn’t see for years, and she got married, and I got married.

“In the meantime, I got born again. When I was working at the University of Ilorin, looking after our little church there, in the meantime, they transferred her husband also to Ilorin.

“She had given birth to a child that was born lame. Someone told her there is a pastor up there; take your child to him. If he prays for the child, the child will walk. So, she came to the mission house.

“She saw some people at the veranda, and said ‘I want to see the pastor’. They said he is inside. And then she came in and saw me. We greeted. Old flames. How are you? Long time, no see. Where have you been.

“And then she said ‘I want to see the pastor’. And I said yes, can I help you? She said ‘I said I want to see the pastor’. I said I am the pastor. She said, ‘you?’ I said yes. ‘You are the pastor?’ I said yes. She said ‘you will pray and God will answer?’

“She didn’t know that I have already met the Lord Jesus Christ, that old things have passed away, that all things have become new. And we prayed a simple prayer and the child began to walk”.

The RCCG Annual Convention 2021 is the 69th Annual Convention of the church. Themed: A New Wave of Glory, the Convention will run from August 2, 2021 to August 8, 2021.

