.

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

Hussaini Rabiu, on Friday, assumed duty as the 39th new Imo State Commissioner of Police.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abatam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Rabiu, who takes over from Abutu Yaro, was a two time Deputy Commissioner of Police in Imo State before he was posted to Zamfara State as a Commissioner of Police.

The Police added that Rabiu as a two-time Deputy Commissioner has more knowledge of the “operational and geographical knowledge of the state.”

According to the PPRO, “The Imo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the Command. He is CP Hussaini Rabiu, psc. He takes over from CP Abutu Yaro, FDC, who has been redeployed to Force Provost Department, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“CP. Hussaini Rabiu, Psc, hails from Niger State and was enlisted into the force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education History.

“He was the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State, before his redeployment to Imo State Police Command. He has served the Force meritoriously in various capacities and in different Commands and Formations.”

“He was the Commissioner of Police, Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) Force Headquarters, Abuja. He has headed the Operations Department of the Force in various commands which earned him many accolades and also, a two-time Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in Imo State, which gives him both operational and geographical knowledge of the state. The Commissioner of Police assumes duty as the Thirty-Nine (39th) Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command,” Police said.

Vanguard News Nigeria