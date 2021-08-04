By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Wednesday revealed what he discussed with the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London.

Few days ago, the news of Tinubu’s death and ill-health spanned the social media, not until his aide faulted the story.

However, late on Tuesday, pictures of Governor Sanwo-Olu in a discussion with Tinubu at his residence in London went viral on social media, laying to rest rumours of his death.

While addressing journalists at the state House, Ikeja, shortly, after the unveiling of 102 brand new locally assembled compactor trucks and 100 double Dino Bins for the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Sanwo-Olu said: “Tinubu, our APC leader is hale and hearty,” adding both discussed issues surrounding the party and the country as a whole.

According to the governor: “You saw the pictures, it’s our leader I went to see in London.

“Our discussion is just around rumours about his health. He is hale and hearty.

“We conversed and we talked about what is happening in our party and the nation. There is nothing to worry about because pictures don’t lie.”

Vanguard News Nigeria