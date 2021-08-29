…Victor Uwaifo died of Pneumonia, not Covid-19 – Son

By Nwafor Sunday

Edo-born, “Joromi” crooner, Sir Victor Uwaifo, died of Pneumonia, not Covid-19 complications, Goodman Osarentin Uwaifo, son of the late music icon, said on Sunday.

Goodman Osarentin Uwaifo, was reacting to reports making the rounds that his father died of Covid-19 complications.

Goodman Osarentin spoke in company of his sister, Mrs. Evelyn Oghonmwen. Recall that the music legend, whose “Mammy Water” album was a hit for decades, succumbed on Saturday at the age of 80.

Nigerians have been asking questions to know the true cause of his death. Reacting to Nigerians demand, Goodman Osarentin opined: “I want to use this opportunity to clear this misinformation. We have heard rumours going around that our father, Sir Victor Uwaifo died of COVID-19. It is not true.

“He died of pneumonia and not COVID-19. He was rushed to the hospital on Friday and passed on the following day on Saturday, August 28. “We did the necessary tests. He was treated for pneumonia.”

However, before his death, late Victor Uwaifo, served as Commissioner for Arts and Culture under Governor Lucky Igbinedion.

A First Class graduate of Visual Arts, UNIBEN. Uwaifo’s undergraduate project of a king on a horse is a signature arts poster at the Ekenwan Campus of UNIBEN.

Uwaifo played the guitar with dexterity and had highly ambulant kinetic dancing steps.

