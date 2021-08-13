Sarah Olaniran, better known as ‘SayRahChips’ is an extraordinary dancer, choreographer & fitness coach who has taken the international web by storm with her multifaceted dance videos and signature looks, she has fast become a force to reckon with in the Afro dance scene with over a decade of experience to her name across many prestigious platforms.

She is a graduate of a 4 year Dance degree from Columbia College in Chicago, America where she currently lives and has a certification from (SPAN – Society for the Performing Arts of Nigeria) there she studied; Latin, Ballroom, Ballet, Nigerian traditional dance, Jazz, HipHop, Salsa and Contemporary dance. Modern dance, Ballet en pointe, improv, and Traditional West African dance added to her dance skills while studying in Chicago.

SayRahChips is a certified daughter of the soil who hails from the western part of Nigeria, where she got her elementary education and even started her journey in dance under the tutelage of the veteran dancer Kaffy. She recently launched her own multi-dimensional business empire which covers beauty, fitness, and swimwear called RahNation LLCand it has quickly gathered traction of over 10k followers and counting.

When ‘SayRah’ as she’s fondly called by her over 450,000 adoring fans isn’t dancing, teaching, or touring the world with stars like Wizkid, Chris Brown, Tiwa Savage, MrEazi and the likes, she’s whipping up a feast in the kitchen, engaged in some TV shows or being a creative director.

Being quite passionate about gender/sexual-based complexes around the world she said; “I believe in equality amongst all humans, no matter their race, gender, or sexual preference.” – Sarah ‘SayRahChips’ Olaniran.

The dancer will set Lagos and Abuja on fire with her #RahDanceInvasion dance classes on the 21st and 22nd of August, respectively.

Expressing her excitement, she said, “I can’t wait to connect with the people who’ve been supporting me unconditionally over the internet without really knowing me and of course to launch two amazing dance class projects in Lagos on the 21st of August and on the 22nd in Abuja. It’s going to be sensational.”