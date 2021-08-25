Few weeks to the kick-off of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Central African Republic (CAR) has announced a new head coach.

The Central African senior national team has been without a gaffer for quite some time but the country football governing body yesterday announced Switzerland-born Raoul Savoy as the new handler of the team.

Savoy is not new to the team as he has been with them twice in the past: 2014 and 2017 and he is expected to commence work immediately.

His first assignment is to release the list of players that will prosecute the double-header qualifying matches slated for September.

The central African Republic will commence its campaign in the qualifier away from home when they face Cape Verde before hosting Nigeria’s Super Eagles a few days later in matchday two.

