More than ever, the line between the virtual world and real-world is blurring, leading to an overlap of ideas, themes, and beliefs that were previously confined to either pole of the modern experience.

Social platforms are also becoming evolutionary scenes for the testing of ideas and beliefs that go on to form concrete principles, proving their varying importance to life in the 21st century. TikTok, now regarded as the leading social media platform in the world, might be famous for its meme culture, but some are also using the app to tackle serious issues.

A casual look through the TikTok timeline of Priscy__xx will reveal that she is passionate about a lot of things. However, one of her greatest passions is education about domestic violence’s realities and dangers, and she chooses to educate her audience through relatable skits and memes. She recently shared a video encouraging people to leave abusive relationships saying that this intuition for social justice is something inherent.

When asked about what motivates her to create this kind of content, she said that it was because she could relate to victims of abuse as these were the scenes, she grew up witnessing. “I have been a victim of domestic violence and know what it feels like to go through it and how it messes up people’s mental health. So, I want to use that knowledge to create content that encourages them to leave such toxic relationships and seek help.”

Although she talks about serious topics on her account, it is impossible to reduce her joyful and inspiring content on TikTok. As a participant in trends like the #SloMoChallenge, she is naturally drawn to creativity, which is the root of her stay on TikTok. “I enjoy the diversity on TikTok because regardless of what you’re into there’s a community for you on the platform,” she confesses. Since joining the platform, Priscy has carved a niche out for herself as a meme creator. When watching her videos, you’ll also be given an inside look at her community of TikTok friends.

Priscy has subsequently risen to popularity over the last three months for content that focuses on her life and her reflection on the wider culture. She also loves to duet with her growing community of over 200,000 followers. She intends to continue using her platform to keep speaking up on issues surrounding domestic violence, bullying and body-shaming through interactive videos and public service announcements.

Priscy became an avid user of TikTok during the COVID-19 lockdown in Nigeria and has grown to be a much-beloved figure on the app. She says that finding a community of like-minded people has been one of the biggest positives that come with the app. “I think the people are the biggest drawing factor,” she says. “There’s so much talent on TikTok and they are just amazing in their different ways.”