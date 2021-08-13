By Precious Chukwudi

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season 6 has been full of amazing contents especially with some of the housemates crushing on themselves lately.

Princess, one of the housemates has opened up on who she is currently feeling in the house.

This happened in a recent chat with Big Brother.

During her Diary Session, Princess named Cross as her crush in the house.

She says she likes Cross and she feels like there is no connection with him and she thinks latter is not seeing her.

Recall that Cross nominated Princess and Tega for eviction.

Who would have thought Princess was feeling Cross?

Vanguard News Nigeria