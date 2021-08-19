As the 2020-21 football season roars to life this August, we at Vanguard Sports have finally caught the Fantasy Premier League bug.

So we have created two leagues, classic and head-to-head to give you the opportunity to square up with other players, to demonstrate your knowledge of the Premier League.

ALSO READ: Nse Uko runs fastest time in qualifiers, zoom into 400m final

At the end of every game week, the top and bottom performers will be featured in our weekly report.

Classic League Code: ooggvt

Head-to-head League Code: 9ob5yb

Vanguard News Nigeria