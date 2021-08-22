By Temisan Amoye

Matchday 2 of the English Premier League kicked off on Saturday, with Liverpool recording a routine 2-0 win over Burnley. A Raphinha stunner earned a draw for Leeds against Everton, while Man City recovered from opening weekend Blues to thrash Norwich 5-0.

Matchday 2 continues on Sunday, here is a preview of the fixtures

Southampton vs Man United, St Mary’s Stadium 2.00 pm

Southampton welcome high-flying Man United to Saint Mary’s on matchday 2 after suffering a 3-1 opening weekend to Everton. The Saints were outclassed by Everton, struggling to create chances and assert themselves on the pitch. The Saints have been unimpressive on the pitch and in the transfer market and would be very wary coming up against a Man United side who ran riot against Leeds United.

Pogba and Fernandes starred in the victory over Leeds and would be raring to go against a Southampton that poses little threat to the quality Man United possess.

Prediction: A comfortable Man United win.

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur, Molineaux Stadium 2.00 pm

Christened The Nuno derby, with the return of Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santi to the Molineaux, where he spent the last three years in the dugout, there would be no sentiments as Wolves look to recover from an opening weekend defeat to Leicester City.

Wolves pose a threat with the return of Raul Jimenez, Trincao on loan from Barcelona and speedster Adama Traore, but will have to be on top of their game to earn points off a Tottenham side brimming with confidence after an opening day victory over Man City.

The Kane transfer saga still hangs in the air, despite the striker travelling with the squad. All eyes will be on Spurs darling Heung-Min Son as he continues to lead the line in absence of England’s captain.

Prediction: It could be a tight game, but edge towards a win or draw for Wolves.

Arsenal vs Chelsea, The Emirates Stadium, 4.30 pm

It could go from bad to worse for Arsenal who welcome London rivals Chelsea to the Emirates. The Gunners endured an embarrassing shock 2-0 defeat to promoted Brentford and looked clueless on the pitch.

The Gunners frontline of Aubameyang, Lacazette and Pepe have failed to sparkle, exposing the Arsenal even more. The trio would have to bring their A-game to give the gunners any chance of a getting a positive result

Though Arsenal have a good record against Chelsea in recent meetings, that might count for little with the addition of goal machine Lukaku to the Blues. The Belgian is set to make his debut against the Gunners and could wreak havoc on a White-Mari partnership who struggled to cope with Mbuemo and Canos.

With a supporting cast of Havertz, Werner and Mount, it could be a torrid evening for Arsenal.

Prediction: I think it’s going to be a bloody evening, a comfortable Chelsea victory incoming.

