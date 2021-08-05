The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Alkali Baba, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police to advance the Criminal Justice System in Nigeria.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.

He said that the I-G made the commitment when a delegation from the Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA) led by its, President, Mr Olumide Akpata paid him a courtesy visit.

Bada pledged that the Force would work in sync with the NBA in a Joint Committee to be established with a view to harmonizing functions and developing new frameworks and protocols.

The police boss said that the committee would have its members drawn from both the Bar and the NPF.

He said that the focus was to promote due process and the Rule of Law, in dealing with issues of unnecessary antagonism between Police officers and defence attorneys.

According to him, it is also to promote respect for the rights and privileges of the citizens during criminal investigations.

He said that the collaboration would assist in promoting a seamless working relationship between Police officers and defence attorneys.

The I-G acknowledged that the Force had one of the largest pools of licensed legal practitioners in the country.

He said plans were ongoing for effective utilization of the Police lawyers, as well as advancing professionalism for lawyers within the Force.

In his remark, the NBA boss commended the I-G for the various reforms, bordering on promoting the rights and privileges of the citizens being championed by the current Police leadership.

Akpata called for more goodwill between the Police and members of the Bar, as cardinal players within the Nigerian Criminal Justice System.

He commended the Police Complaint Response Unit for always responding to complaints and issues of frictions between defence lawyers and the Police.

Vanguard News Nigeria