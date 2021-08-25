The Police Command in Plateau says its personnel neutralized six bandits during a gun duel on Monday at Kwoi village of Gindiri district, Mangu Local Government Area.



The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.



Ogaba said that the Command regrettably lost personnel and a member of a vigilante group during the gun battle with the bandits.



“Yesterday, at about 2 p.m., we received credible information about the activity of a notorious syndicate of gunrunners at Kwoi Village in Mangu local government area of the State.



“On receipt of the information, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Mangu, Police operatives attached to Mangu Division, military personnel and local vigilante were mobilised and swiftly moved to the area.



“On sighting the team, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel, but due to the tactical operational capability and superior firepower of the operatives, six of the hoodlums were neutralised while others fled with bullet wounds.



“Regrettably, one Insp Abdulrahaman Isah, Commander of the IGP’s IRT based in Mangu and one Hassan Mohammed, a local vigilante member, gallantly paid the supreme price,” he said



The PPRO added that three AK 47 rifles were recovered from the scene.



He said the Police has commenced investigation and intensifying efforts to arrest the fleeing bandits and other members of the group.

