By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has launched manhunt for the cultists that stormed community in that an killed victims.

The spokesman of the Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement said the bandits killed three persons, adding that no arrest has been made.

Omoni noted that the police while trailing the killer cultists ran into a kidnap victim, adding that the victim was released and sent to hospital for treatment.

He said: “I can confirm the Cult clash yesterday in Khana where three persons were killed. Namely: Namene Kialede ‘m’ 33yrs from Luiwi, Muaka Ikara ‘m’ 42yrs and Kingsley Kponee ‘m’ both of Uegere in Khana LGA.

“No arrest yet but efforts are seriously on to arrest the perpetrators.

“Meanwhile as our men were combing the forests in Kono Boue in search of the hoodlums, they ran into one Enyindah Lawson Ndu ‘f’ who was kidnapped at Elelenwo on 19/8/2021 at about 1750Hrs.

“He was immediately rescued from where he was kept in the forest and released to take medical care. Investigation is ongoing as directed by the Commissioner of Police.”

