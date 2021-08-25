By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Police Public Enlightenment Campaign Forum is to partner Kaduna State Government in training five thousand seven hundred and fifty eight youths on intelligence gathering and curbing crime in the state.

The Chief Sheriff and National Coordinator of the forum, DSP Abdullahi Al-Asad Umar Ladan Spy ,stated this while briefing journalists in Kaduna.

He said that the collaboration would be with an organisation, Banpet Security and surveillance Services to ensure that two hundred and fifty youths are trained from all the local government areas in the state.

According to him,the selected youths are also expected to be trained on community policing and electronic security technology, soft and hard wares.

DSP Abdullahi Ladan Spy further explained that the partnership is directly with the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Kaduna State.

“The state government has given approval for the training which will commence soon,” he said.