•Cop, gang leader, others killed

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The police in Imo State have invaded a suspected camp of Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Akata, Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam disclosed this to journalists in Owerri on Friday.

He said the invasion was sequel to intelligence the police gathered that the suspects were planning to attack police formations and government installations in the state.

Abattam stated that the ESN members, upon sighting the tactical teams of the police, launched an attack before they were overwhelmed, resulting in the killing of their leader and others.

According to the police spokesman, the rest of them scampered into the bush, reinforced and barricaded the exit from the camp, launching a heavy attack, which led to the death of one of the police officers while two others sustained bullet injuries.

Abattam added that many of the ESN members were killed during the second attack.

“On approaching the terror camp, the teams were attacked by the terror groups. Save for the Armoured Personnel Carriers and sophisticated weapons used by the police, the bandits were overwhelmed and they scampered for safety into the bush. The head of the group and others were neutralized during the attack.

“On searching the camp and the surroundings bushes, the following items were recovered namely; Three (3) Improvised Explosives Devices (I.E.D), Two (2) Pump Action Guns, Nine (9) Cartridges, One (1) Locally Made Pistol and One (1) Toyota Highlander SUV vehicle with registration number IMO DFB 535 LC and were taken to the station.

On their way back, unknown to the police team that the bandits have reinforced and regrouped laying ambush using palm tree logs to block the entire exit paths in the bush. It was at the fourth blockade that the police team came under heavy attack while removing the fourth palm tree log used in blocking the exit path. The bandits threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosives Devices (I.E.Ds) at the police vehicles. Again, the tactical team successfully dislodged the bandits where several of them were neutralized and others fled into the bush with bullets injuries. Unfortunately, one of the police Hilux vehicle was burnt due to the petrol bombs thrown on it.

“Also three police officers sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital. One of them died on the way while the other two are in stable condition undergoing treatment in a government hospital.

“Meanwhile, the tactical teams are presently, combing the bush for possible recovery of more arms and Improvised Explosives Devices. “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, PSC, while commending the officers and men for being proactive, vowed to sustain the operations and arrest all criminals involved in violent crimes in the state especially, as the Command is embarking on a mop-up operations to arrest the remnants of the IPOB/ ESN members terrorizing the state, a feat which has herald peace and tranquility in the state lately”, the statement reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria