By Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

Police in Imo State has arrested the suspected chief priest of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), Ikechukwu Umaefulem.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam in a statement, noted that Umaefulem is the Chief Priest and spiritual leader of Life Sabbath Synagogue, Amii, Akabo in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

Abattam said a suspect arrested on August 4, 2021, at Okporo, Orlu Local Government Area of the state-led the tactical team of the command to the synagogue where the suspect was arrested.

The police spokesperson stated that one pump action gun with five rounds of live cartridges, one Improvised Explosive Device, knockouts, gun power, Biafran flag and other spiritual items.

“Sequel to the ceaseless raids on the proscribed IPOB/ESN camps and the successful neutralisation and decimation of the terror groups in the state, under the watch of the indefatigable Commissioner of police, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC, it is on record that, the remnants of IPOB /ESN terror groups now patronises Spiritual churches for fortifications.

This was confirmed, on 4/8/2021, at about 1820 hours, while interrogating suspects arrested from Okporo, Orlu LGA of Imo State, one of the suspect’s revealed that, they now patronise Spiritual homes for attacking police stations and led the ever-active Imo Command’s tactical teams to the home of one Ikechukeu Umaefulem, the Chief Priest and Spiritual leader of Life Sabbath Synagogue Amii, Akabo in Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, where he was arrested.

When his spiritual home and premises were searched, the following items were recovered, they are One pump action gun with five rounds of live cartridges, One Improvised Explosive Device, Knockouts, Gun Powder, Biafran Flag and other spiritual items.

“In like manner, it would be recalled that on 25/7/2021, at about 1920 hours, IPOB/ESN terror groups killed their juju priest, one Paschal Okeke of Umudim Ukwu Orji Awomama in Oru East LGA of Imo State. They excised the head, burned the body and his house for the futile efficacy of the charms he had given the group over time and the colossal failure of the charms to protect them from Police bullets.

“Meanwhile the arrested Spiritualist is in custody, undergoing interrogation and is assisting the police tremendously with information that will lead to the discovery of the remnants of their Camps and arrest of other members of the group in hiding. Meanwhile, machinery has been put in motion and very soon the command will start harvesting the remnants of the terror groups in the state”, the statement reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria