The Police in Osun on Monday, arraigned one Usman Idris, 30, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of a Bajaj Motorcycle.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 5, 2021 at about 10:20 am at No 13, Ayibiowu Str., Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant stole one Red Bajaj Motorcycle, with registration No: SGB 242 QH, valued at N238,000, property of one Adebowale Adegunju.

He said the offence contravened Sections 383 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Paul Oyeboade, applied for the bail of the defendant in the most liberal term with a promise that his client would not jump bail, but would provide responsible sureties.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko, acquiesced to the defence counsel’s request and granted his client bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Aluko held that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He added that the surety must present three years tax clearance certificate to the court’s registrar as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov 8, for hearing.

