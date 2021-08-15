IGP Usman Alkali Baba

By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

No fewer than 20 suspects have been arrested in connection with the massacre of about 22 travellers in Plateau State on Saturday, Police have claimed.

A statement by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer noted that besides the arrests, “33 victims were rescued”.

On Saturday, August 14, at 9.28am, rampaging youths attacked a convoy of five buses on Rukuba Road in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing 22 and leaving 14 with injuries.

The victims were said to be returning from the annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi State and heading for Ikare in Ondo State.

Speaking on the incident on Sunday, Police said the Inspector-General, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate deployment of a Police Intervention Team to Plateau State to carry out an on-the-spot assessment and ensure an enhanced coordinated response to protect the community and boost public confidence in the affected area(s) of the state.

The deployment follows the attack on citizens in Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday.

The Police Intervention Team is led by Sanusi N. Lemu, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, who is also the coordinating DIG, North-Central geo-political zone.

The Team comprises personnel of tactical units— the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces— among others deployed to protect the communities, prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Also deployed were investigators and covert operatives from the Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID, and the Force Intelligence Bureau, FIB.

A statement by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, said: “The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations.

“The IGP, while condemning the incident, has called for calm and assured victims and relatives of the attack that the Police are working with the military, other security forces and the state government to ensure that all perpetrators of the unfortunate incident are brought to book.

“Meanwhile, the IGP noted that 20 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, while 33 victims have been rescued.

“The IGP enjoined citizens in the affected area(s) to support the security forces deployed to the hotspot by providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of other perpetrators of the crime and forestall any further attack.”

