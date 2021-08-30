.



**STF Commander orders’ sustained surveillance to thwart any further attack in Jos.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Following receipt of information alleging the massing of Criminal elements and militia gang members, preparatory for an attack at Dutsen Kura Community in Plateau State, troops of the Special Task Force in Jos deployed to Counter the elements/militia on Monday combed the Community without a trace of the militia gang, the STF said.

Notwithstanding, the Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Ibrahim Ali has Ordered troop’s to carry out sustained/intensive surveillance in the Community and other areas in Plateau State with a view to arresting Criminal elements.

This was made known Monday night in a statement signed by Major Ishaku Takwa, Military Information Officer and titled, ‘Report On The Presence of Criminals at Dutsen Kura Community’

It reads, “Information received at Operation Safe Haven indicated the presence of criminals/militia at Dutsen Kura community in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

“Consequently, the Commander Operation Safe Haven Maj Gen IS Ali immediately ordered troops to move to the area to ascertain the veracity of the information and clear the area of the criminals/militia.

“The troops arrived Dutsen Kura, engaged with the community leaders, scanned the general area and confirmed that there was no criminals/militia harbouring or stockpiling weapons in the community.

“Notwithstanding the confirmation, Operation Safe Haven has intensified surveillance and intelligence gathering effort to mitigate the activities of criminals/militia in Plateau State.

“In this regard, we urge all law-abiding citizens to continue to give credible and timely information to support our operations by using the following helplines: 08021212139, 08090498333, 08149000091,08074633336.

“We use this opportunity to assure the good people of Plateau State that Operation Safe Haven will not abandon the people at such challenging times and will continue to make sacrifices to protect the lives and property of all.

Vanguard News Nigeria