By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA has called on the federal and state governments to, as a matter of urgency send relief materials to the displaced and distressed victims of the recent attacks in Irigwe chiefdom who are currently taking refuge in Miango town, Kwall central, Jos and houses of relatives.

ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Panya who noted that the people are hungry, homeless and helpless, also urged the governments to deposit funds with selected reputable hospitals, for the treatment of the many victims who have sustained injuries of various degrees.

He urged well-meaning Nigerians, to be their brothers’ keepers and open up their homes for the displaced persons, provide support for food, water, clothing and medical services to all the victims.

The cleric who spoke in Jos noted there is an urgent need for action to be taken by all stakeholders to “stop the genocide taking place in Irigwe land.”

His words, “… For over 21 years, the Irigwe people of Miango, a predominant Christian community, have been under attacks from Fulani Militia that resulted in loss of lives, properties and farmland.

“The IDPs from these villages are just camped within Miango and Kwall town. The situation is terrible and need urgent attention. Yet, even these two villages of refuge are presently threatened with genocidal attacks from the militias.

“What is so sad and inexplicable is that, many of the villages, where these killings and burnings are taking place, are basically located behind the 3rd Armored Division Barrack of the Nigerian Army, yet, these militias are allowed to continue their heinous murders and carnage without any intervention by the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

“This in the least, is very fastly eroding the confidence of the populace in the military and security agencies, as unbiased protectors of all, devoid of tribe, ethnicity or religion. We call on the state and federal governments and security agencies to intervene and prevail on the Nigerian Army and all security agencies to stop this genocide.

“We also pray that this incidence will not end as usual, with no single AK-47 wielding militia being arrested, persecuted and brought to justice, while the indigenous locals, who tried to defend themselves with crude instruments, are paraded as aggressors, as had happened in some past incidences. Justice must be done and seen to be done.”

Meanwhile, Rev. Panya further called on “the federal and state governments to, in the immediate, send relief materials to the displaced and distressed victims of this crisis, many who are hungry, homeless and helpless. The government should also deposit funds with selected reputable hospitals, for the treatment of the many victims of this crisis, who have sustained injuries of various degrees.

“We are further calling on all well-meaning Nigerians, to be their brothers’ keepers and open up their homes for the displaced persons, provide support for food, water, clothing and medical services to all the victims.

“As a predominant Christian community under attack, the body of Christ within Nigeria and the world at large is particularly and deeply affected with this crisis. We call upon the entire Christendom to return to God in deep confession, repentance, supplication as we uphold our Brethren in prayer. God is watching and listening to our prayers and supplications. We should not give up calling upon Him and depend on Him wholly for this situation to be brought to an end, especially that all human authorities have woefully failed us.”