President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, and Zahra Bayero, have been pronounced husband and wife in Kano state.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and other political figures on Friday honored the invitation.

Vanguard had reported how the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, posted the pictures of President Buhari discussing important issues with Osinbajo and other prominent personalities that graced the occasion.

The couples pictures were posted by ‘m_and_m_photographyng’ on his instagram handle.

Zahra, is the daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero in Bichi, Kano State.