President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Feyemi Friday stormed Yusuf and Zahra’s wedding ceremony in Kano state.

In a photo album posted by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari was seen discussing important issues with Osinbajo and other prominent personalities that graced the occasion.

Zahra, the would-be wife of Yusuf Buhari is the daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero in Bichi, Kano State.