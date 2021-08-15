By Nwafor Sunday

Veteran Igbo rapper, Okechukwu Edwards Ukeje, aka Mr Raw, has reportedly survived a ghastly motor accident in Abuja.

Disclosing this on his Instagram page @talk2raw, the rapper asked Nigerians to thank God for his life, noting that a driver rammed into his vehicle in Abuja.

“It’s a blessing being alive in the land of the living. I was involved in a ghastly motor accident early this morning at abuja (before Bannex junction)….I was unconcious when I was pulled out of the red car after a another driver rammed into our car.

I passed out twice but i am stable now and responding to treatment. @mickeystainless get well soon my friend. The driver is receiving treatment as well. God be praised.”

