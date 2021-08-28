.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association, on Friday, called off its four days strike.

The Spokesperson of the Association, Chimodo Martin, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

According to the body, they alleged the State government had promised to resolve their grievances in the next two weeks. However, insisted to continue the strike after two weeks if their demands were not properly attended to.

It should be recalled, the Petroleum Marketers had embarked on strike last Wednesday after they had obtained a court judgement against the state government to pay compensation to one of their members whose filling station was demolished by Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha in the State.

But ending the strike, the oil Marketers said: “It is no longer news that the Association of the Imo Petroleum Marketers and Dealers embarked on industrial action since Wednesday 25th August 2021.

“For every action, there is a reason and reaction. However, it is imperative to consider the greater interest and sufferings of the people of Imo State in general occasioned by the industrial action.

“Series of meetings have been held involving the State Government, Petroleum Marketers and Dealers, Security Agencies, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR among others

“In our last meeting with the State Government presided over by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, the SGI assured the oil Marketers that their complaint will be resolved within two weeks from the date of the meeting. Relying on the above promise the government and the intervention of the DSS, Imo Petroleum Marketers and Dealers have suspended the industrial action forthwith.”

“We are grateful to petroleum marketers, the Press for their effective reportage, members of Civil Society Organisation, the religious groups who have their efforts in reaching out and the general public for its understanding. We want to highlight that if after the expiration of the two weeks commitment given by both the Imo State Government and the issues are not properly addressed, we shall be compelled to continue with the industrial action,” They insisted.

