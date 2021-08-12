.

Pesoheti, a mother company to Fontana City Entertainment recently launched a modelling agency at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the CEO, Innocent Odewingie, the need to come up with Pesoheti Modeling Agency was borne out of his passion for entertainment. “Being the CEO of Fontana City Entertainment, adding Pesoheti Modeling Agency is about exploring the world of entertainment in another way. We want to churn out models who will represent Nigeria at international platforms.”

He re-iterated that Pesoheti Modeling Agency will be bringing a breath of fresh air into the industry, changing the narratives of modelling in Nigeria.

Pesoheti Modelling Agency is in partnership with Tales by Brownie and Berrycut Model Management.

According to the CEO of Tales by Brownie, Nebo Love, Pesoheti Modeling Agency is the first of its kind. She noted that, unlike many other modelling agencies, Pesoheti will take its models to stardom and hold their hands all through stardom. “We will be telling the black peoples’ story beautifully and making the world know that black is unique. Modelling has a life span, we will hold their hands all through and also ensure they make money and manage their funds for them. We don’t want you to look at them as models but influencers that empower people in the community’’

‘’We will leverage on our existing business like our record label. In the music industry, every artist that wants to shoot a video needs a model. We go out to outsource models but we can’t do that now because we have our modelling agency.”

Furthermore, the CEO Of Berrycut Model Management, King David stated that models in the agency will be brewed to turn anything they touch into gold. He further affirmed that the agency will be going after the untapped aspect of modelling to become the most sought after in the country.

“Most people are interested in video vixen and fashion modelling but they are not looking at the untapped industry which is the business.”