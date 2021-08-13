…Seeks police, military, others’ help

By Davies Iheamnachor

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has decried the repeated kidnap and attacks on its members, calling on security agencies to help protect members and the general public.

PENGASSAN also described as shameful, the deplorable state of the Eleme section of the East-West Road, despite its economic importance to the country.

Port Harcourt Zonal Chairman of PENGASSAN, Peter Onita, who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during its weeklong security awareness campaign in the state, tagged: ‘Making Nigeria and Nigerians safer and more secured,’ noted that its members were being kidnapped and harassed on daily basis, adding that such has affected their operations.

Speaking after a visit to the Headquarters of Rivers State Police Command, Department of State Service, DSS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, he noted that the union had engaged relevant government agencies to ensure that the lives of Nigerians were more secured.

Onita said: “With this awareness, we want the world to know that security is not left in the hands of security agencies alone, it should be in the hands of everybody. Whatever, we can do in our little way, individuals and organisations should contribute to what the government is doing.

“As we speak, our members are being kidnapped, Nigerians are still being kidnapped, but we know that this awareness will go a long way.”

Onita expressed displeasure over the current state of the East-West Road, especially the Akpajo area, describing the recent blockage of the road by Ogoni youths as apt.

Onita said: “As an association, let us state that the blockage that happened on the East-West road was not done by PENGASSAN, it was a blockage by men, women and youths of the area, especially the Eleme and Ogoni area of the state.

“However, PENGASSAN in the past had written to government, engaged government on the need for us to work on that road. After we found that majority of money given to states and indeed the federation comes from that area, it is even natural that a little attention is given to that road.

“So, we are in support of the call that the East-West Road be given attention and PENGASSAN had maintained that position even before now.

“so, we will like to tell the government that there is a need for them to work on that road. The economic value of that section of the East-West Road can never be quantified.”

