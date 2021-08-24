Uche Secondus

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The embattled National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has said the party is a child of history owned by Nigerians and bigger any individual, including desperadoes.

Secondus said this in reaction to reports that a court injunction had stopped him from parading himself as a member or chairman of the party.

Recall that the call for Secondus’ resignation, led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, was only doused with the rescheduling of the party’s convention from December to October.

However, reports came in on Monday that a court had stopped Secondus from parading himself as Chairman or member of the party.

Reacting Tuesday morning, the man also called “Total Chair” said neither he nor the party was afraid to go to court. Also, he insinuated that the said injunction was untrue and was the handiwork of desperadoes.

In a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said: “If we are taken to court we will defend ourselves.

“It’s disheartening that the interim order of court used in removing the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, unilaterally in January 2019, which PDP vehemently condemned, is resurrecting again from Port Harcourt.

“PDP and Secondus are not afraid of court.

“This party is a child of history, owned by Nigerians, bigger than any individual including desperadoes.”

