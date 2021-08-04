PDP govs' forum not unresponsive to Intra-Party wrangling ― Tambuwal

Asks for calm, tells detractors to leave party alone

Aminu Tambuwal

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party- Governors Forum, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has assured party stalwarts and followers that the forum has not been detached from the myriads of challenges the party faces.

Consequently, Gov Tambuwal assured that all the governors under the aegis of the party have been doing their utmost best in the background to bring the problems under control.

Tambuwal, who is also the Governor of Sokoto state gave the assurance on Tuesday while reacting to the resignation of seven national officials of the PDP.

In order to address the situation the PDP-GF, he said “has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the affairs of the Party and the way forward,” while re-assuring that the PDP remains the only “hope of the nation for good governance,” which “must show an example to Nigerians and also take advantage of the current disarray in the APC and its rudderless government.”

According to him, “we have not been aloof to the situation of our party,we have been working quietly to resolve the issues.

In the same development, the PDP-GF while expressing “regrets and sadness the recent rumblings in the PDP,” appealed to members of the party and indeed all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the current developments.

“We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry, as efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues,” Governor Tambuwal noted in a statement he issued.

