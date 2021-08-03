By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Following the fresh crisis brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors elected on the platform of the party, today, called on leaders, members and stakeholders of the main opposition party to remain calm.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal in a statement called on the aggrieved members to give peace a chance in the interest of the party.

ALSO READ: TOKYO 2020: Ese Brume dedicates Bronze medal to Bishop Oyedepo

The statement read: “We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry, as efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues.

“To this end, the PDP Governors’ Forum has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the affairs of the party and the way forward.

“The PDP as the only remaining hope of the nation for good governance must show an example to Nigerians and also take advantage of the current disarray in the All Progressives Congress, APC and its rudderless government.”

Vanguard News Nigeria