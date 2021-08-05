.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi has withdrawn his resignation from office, vowing to work with the National Chairman. Prince Uche Secondus led party’s National Working Committee to ensure a successful National Convention, ushering in new national officers.

Odeyemi, who was among the seven Deputy National officers that tendered their resignation on Tuesday, said in a letter dated August 4, 2021, that his decision to withdraw his resignation was taken because of the “activation of the internal method of resolving issues by our leaders across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”

The letter read; “I write to withdraw my letter of Resignation as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of our great party.

“This decision is taken because of the activation of the internal method of resolving issues by our leaders across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“I also wish to state expressly that whatever embarrassment the resignation has caused the party, its leaders, members and supporters are highly regretted.

“Most importantly, since the tenure of myself and other members of the present National Working Committee (NWC) will expire in another three months, it is my view that the boat should not be rocked under any guise.

“Consequently, I pledge my loyalty and commitment to the party and the Prince Uche Secondus led NWC and will continue to play my roles to ensure a successful National Convention, which will usher in new national officers.

“May God endow our leaders with the wisdom to navigate the ship of the party to a safe harbour. Amen.”