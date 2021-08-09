.

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

People’s Democratic Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives, have split over calls for the sack of the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus over the crisis leading to a continuing defection of its members to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Earlier, leaders of a PDP caucus, Reps Kingsley Chinda and Chukwuka, from Rivers and the Anambra States respectively, had called on Secondus to resign, but the Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu(Delta-PDP), issued a statement denying that the PDP and the entire minority caucus, made a decision on the embattled Secondus.

“The attention of the Minority Caucus, particularly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, have been drawn to news reports purporting to be the intervention and outcome of an online meeting of the PDP Caucus in the House regarding the current leadership challenge within the party.

“If such a meeting held, it was without the knowledge of the leadership of the Minority Caucus, and therefore in breach of established procedure”, Elumelu stated.

He added that “Meanwhile, we are working in concert with organs of the party to ensure sustainable resolution of the current challenges that will be in the overall interest of the party and Nigerians.

“We appeal to all party faithful, particularly PDP members in the House of Representatives, to exercise caution and patience as the party addresses the present leadership challenges”.