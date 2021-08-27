•As BoT, NWC ratify Akinwonmi as acting chair

•Akinwonmi, Nazif reconcile

•Atiku attends first BoT meeting in 2 years

•As PDP holds NWC, caucus meetings today

By Dirisu Yakubu

THERE was a new twist over the leadership tussle in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the embattled National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday, obtained a court order by Justice Nusirat Umar of a Kebbi High Court which reinstated him.

Recall that Justice O. Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division Vacation Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on Monday, restrained Secondus from parading himself as National Chairman or PDP member.

But giving the order in a suit brought before her in Birinin Kebbi, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Prince Secondus pending the determination of the case.

The order reads: “An order of this Honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice.”

Three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Sulaiman are the claimants/Applicant in the case while Prince Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/respondents

BoT, NWC ratify Akinwonmi as acting chair

Meanwhile, the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, and National Working Committee, NWC, yesterday, adopted Elder Yemi Akinwonmi as acting national chairman of the party

The development followed hours of meeting by the NWC and the BoT at the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the PDP.

The meeting was attended by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, former governors of Kaduna, Niger, Jigawa, Katsina and Cross River states respectively, Ahmed Makarfi, Babangida Aliyu, Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Shema, and Liyel Imoke.

Others present were former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi; former Aviation Minister, Mrs. Kema Chikwe; erstwhile Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Tanimu Turaki, amongst others.

The National Vice Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi and National Vice Chairman (North), Sulaiman Nazif, had laid claim to the leadership of the party, in an acting capacity.

But at the expanded meeting of the NWC and BoT, yesterday, the party leaders unanimously supported Akinwonmi to take over the management of party affairs in line with the provision of Section 45 (2) of the PDP constitution.

Akinwonmi, Nazif reconcile

Also, Vanguard gathered that Nazif embraced Akinwonmi and promised to support him in piloting the affairs of the party until the national convention is conducted in October.

Why Akinwonmi was adopted

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said: “I can clearly say on behalf of our party that we have navigated the turbulence that we find ourselves in and like you all witnessed when you came in, there are no factions in the Peoples Democratic Party. The motion was moved and Elder Yemi Akinwonmi was unanimously approved as the acting chairman of our great party.

“It is interesting for Nigerians to know that this is in line with the provisions of our constitution.”

On how Akinwonmi was adopted, the party spokesperson said: “It was a unanimous decision. There are no sides in the party. We can have arguments and as I said, we can even have turbulence, but what is important is how we are able to cruise through the turbulence and safe land on arrival.”

PDP is coming stronger than before —Akinwonmi

Speaking at a separate BoT meeting, acting national chairman, Elder Akinwonmi tasked members of the PDP to keep the faith, adding that the leadership tussle has been laid to rest.

Addressing BoT members, he said: “The PDP is not dead, contrary to what people are saying in the media particularly the social media. I am happy today, that when they see us on television, hugging ourselves, laughing and yelling, they will know that PDP is alive.

“PDP is coming stronger than before. That there is a little scuffle in PDP is not my making or that of my colleagues. We have closed ranks. We have brought our house to order.”

On those questioning his state of health, he said: “Some people said I am incapacitated; I am not incapacitated. I have challenges and I have no money.”

NWC, caucus meet today on convention

Also, the NWC and caucus of the party will meet today in Abuja to discuss the crisis rocking the party.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, the party’s BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin said the board has complied fully with the decision of party leaders to recognize Yemi Akinwonmi as acting national chairman of the party.

Jibrin said: “The BoT accepted the position of the acting chairman of our party, following the provisions in the constitution of the party. That is, the Deputy National Chairman (South) should resume as the acting chairman of the party.

“The NWC has accepted the documents submitted by the larger caucus of governors, National Assembly members, former governors, former ministers, and so on and these include the coming elective convention which will be in October. They have also agreed to come with a proposed list to the BoT for their own input before the NEC.

“The NEC meeting has been fixed for Saturday. Before the NEC, there will be BoT and caucus meetings.”

Why I left Nigeria—Atiku

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar explained his absence from the country.

Atiku, who attended the BoT meeting the first time in two years, said he went back to school at Cambridge.

He said: “I want to commend the BoT. Since we lost power, this BoT has become the most active organ in providing leadership to our great party, hitherto, since the inception of the party, because we always had a President who overshadowed the BoT. Now that we are in opposition, we can now see the importance of the BoT. “Many people have wondered where I have been since September last year and it became a matter of rumour-mongering and all what not. I was away because I went back to school and I have finished my lectures in May and read Masters in International Relations from Cambridge University.

“I believe PDP will live to the expectations of Nigerians because they know us more than any other party as we provided the best governance since the return of democracy to this country.

“Yesterday, our opponents were rejoicing that there is a crisis in PDP. Today, I don’t know what they will be doing. They will be crying because PDP has resolved its crisis.

“I commend everyone for playing a role to ensure the amicable resolution of our internal crisis. Crises are normal. I want to let you know that I won’t be travelling to Dubai again. I will always be around with you.”

Vanguard News Nigeria