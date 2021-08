.

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s national elective convention will hold in Abuja, national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan has announced.

The nation’s capital was chosen and agreed upon at the 92nd National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the PDP which was held today at the party’s secretariat, Abuja.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria