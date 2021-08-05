The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) met on Thursday, to resolve the leadership and other internal crisis rocking the party.

The BoT Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin, in his remark at the meeting held at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, said it was crucial.

Jibrin said the meeting was critical, following numerous problems in the party, especially lack of coercion within and among major stakeholders that needed intervention of the BoT as highest advisory body and conscience of the party.

He said now was the right time for PDP to put its house in order, to enable it prepare for its upcoming elective convention for the election of its national leaders, as well as prepare for the 2023 general elections.

“In order to achieve complete success, we must do away with any personal interest and unnecessary in-house fighting, capable of killing the objectives set by the party.”

He said the board must look critically at the party approved organs, advising all to wake up by functioning very well, in order to fulfil the dreams of PDP’s forefathers.

“In the light of the foregoing, it is very important therefore, that the BoT being the conscience of the party, must today come up with necessary strategy for election of our national leadership, based on free and fair election that will produce credible and competent officers of our party,” he said.

Jibrin noted that the BoT was always ready to listen to any group, committee, or individual with good intentions for the party, aimed at promoting peace and unity in PDP and Nigeria.

He urged the BoT to put their collective interest ahead any personal interests, in making sure that PDP new leaders emerged only through free and fair election at the national convention.

“There is also need to take a firm stand to drastically reduce suits by aggrieved members, by following procedures enshrined in the PDP constitution, before referring any matter to court.

“Anyone that takes the party to court should be seriously disciplined,” he said.

Jibrin stressed the need to look at why many past PDP national chairmen, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, Alhaji Ahmed Mua’zu and Alhaji Alimodu Sheriff, did not complete their tenures successfully.

“We must sit with the national chairman and the NWC , to come out with decisions that will make our party strongest.

“While truth is bitter, we must cope with the bitterness by taking serious actions to handle this situation,” he added.

Jibrin also disclosed that he had completed all arrangements with the PDP Governor’s Forum, the National Assembly Caucus and Forum of State Chairmen, for effective consultation on the way forward for the party.

In his remarks, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said the meeting was critical, not only for members of the NWC, but the entire PDP.

Secondus said it was time for the party to brace up and come out very strong and even stronger.

“I believe that in every human endeavour where there are issues, the issues must be tabled, discussed and come out with solutions. That solution will make our party very strong,” Secondus said.

Briefing on the state of the party, including the pending congress in nine states, Secondus said the reconciliation committee had done great work in Plateau and Niger.

He said for the remaining states, forms were being sold to those who wanted to contest.

Secondus said that after the state congresses, PDP was looking forward to a smooth and peaceful convention coming up in December, adding that the office of the national organising secretary was already preparing.

“Soon, the schedule of events, timetable and others shall be presented before the caucus, BoT, NEC and all organs of our party for action, leading to the convention,” Secondus said.

On the seven deputy members of principal working committee of the party that resigned, he said the NWC met them on the day they tendered their letters.

“We also met with them on Wednesday. We quickly deployed the internal conflict resolution mechanism so that the issues are not escalated to the point that our party will be greatly damaged.

“You are aware that the national youth leader took a stand that is outside the conduct of our normal process of settling grievances and thereafter, he has been going on, on the wide-scale allegations and so forth.

“We believe that issues of this nature must be handled quickly and swiftly, so that we can get back to the business of conducting free and fair conventions for a smooth transition,” he said.

Secondus said anything contrary to smooth running of the party in the remaining three months, would not be good for the PDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the meeting are, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, PDP National Secretary, Sen. Umar Tsauri, Deputy National Chairman North, Sen. Suleiman Nazif and immediate past president of the senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Others are, former senate presidents, Mr David Mark and Chief Adolphus Wabara; former Kaduna state governor, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, former Niger governor, Mr Babangida Aliyu; former ministers Mr Tanimu Turaki and Chief Tom Ikimi. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria