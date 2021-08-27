In a bid to invest in sustainable cities and combat climate change, members of the Advisory Board representatives of PAC Foundation –the CSR arm of PAC Holdings carried out a tree planting exercise earlier today at Ikoyi, Lagos State.

“It is important to remind ourselves that as advocates for a cleaner and greener environment, we all have an important task to help achieve sustainable development goals where the environment is concerned. We all need to sharpen our priorities on the environment and climate change to enable us to address existing and emerging challenges in our environment” the Chairman of the Advisory Board, OsayabaGiwa-Osagie SAN said while addressing those present at the event.

The event that included the planting of over 70 trees, adoption, and beautification of the median along Ikoyi-Obalende road also had in attendance representatives of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK).

“Organizations like PAC Foundation, and by extension PAC Holdings, are environmental catalysts and actors. They are enablers and promoters of sustainable development in its three dimensions – economic, social, and environmental. We hope that more organizations can join the likes PAC Foundation toserve as agents of change for environmental sustainability moving forward”, Mrs. BimpeAdeniji said while delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the General Manager of LASPARK.

PanAfrican Capital Foundation is the CSR arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings with the overarching mission to create impact for social good through innovative interventions that are private-sector driven. The focus areas of the Foundation are health, education, environment, and economic empowerment.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Director Eric Okoruwa noted that “there is still so much to do in making our world a better place as previous activities are only small steps towards achieving the Foundation’s objectives in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.”

“By empowering others, we shape mindsets, build capacity, and the future with our collective efforts, and these we seek to do through PAC Foundation’s interventions,” he added.