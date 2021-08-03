From left: Former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke; Senator Bukola Saraki, Chairman, PDP Reconciliation Committee; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, and others during the visit.

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the National Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Tuesday, visited Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Saraki, who led a delegation to the office of the governor, was accompanied by a number of members of the committee including former governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke and former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors, lasted about one hour.

Earlier, Governor Makinde and other top government functionaries received the delegation.

However, as of the time of filing this report, details were sketchy as to the reasons behind the visitation.

Makinde stated that an expanded meeting will be held at the Oyo State Government House later today.

Further investigation by Vanguard, however, revealed that the committee is in Ibadan to meet with some aggrieved members of the party.

The aggrieved ones are former Majority leader, House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Hazeem Gbolarumi; Nureni Akanbi, Bisi Olopenia, Femi Babalola (Jogor), who are at loggerheads with Governor Makinde.

