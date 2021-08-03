Oyo PDP Crisis: Saraki c’ttee gave Makinde ultimatum to make us happy — Olopoeyan

Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

One of the aggrieved members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo State, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, has said what the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation Committee did in Ibadan on Tuesday was to give Governor Seyi Makinde an ultimatum to run an all-inclusive government and make them happy.

Alhaji Olopoeyan spoke to newsmen after the Saraki committee had separate meetings with him and the governor in the state capital.

Saraki, the former Senate President, on Tuesday, led a delegation to Oyo State to reconcile aggrieved members of the party and assure them that their labour towards the emergence of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration would not be in vain. Read the story HERE.

However, in an interview with newsmen, one of the aggrieved members and a major stakeholder in the party, Alhaji Olopoeyan, noted that Governor Makinde must work by the demands of the aggrieved members for true reconciliation to be achieved.

His words: “I did not follow them to Government House. The Saraki-led committee and I met at Carlton Gate Hotel here in Ibadan, and they gave the governor till ending of this month to meet up with our demands.

“So, the governor needs to do the needful before we can work with him. They asked him to make aggrieved members happy; that he should run an all-inclusive government.

“So, the reconciliation committee has not done anything other than giving him the ultimatum of month-end to do the needful, and after that they will now come to discuss the way forward.

“So, I agree with the Saraki-led reconciliation committee in their resolution today; they are the party leaders and we have to respect them. They have tried.

“I can only talk about the issue when the reconciliation committee comes together again at the end of this month. So I don’t have anything to say for now,” Olopoeyan added.

