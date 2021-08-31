Amidst escalating insecurity in Nigeria and elsewhere around the world, a renowned academic and clergy, Prof. David Irefin has admonished that widely held religious believes must not be overlooked.

Describing the “Everlasting Gospel” as a great book of academic, Irefin, an Archbishop of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, stated that these problems, including extreme violence, wars and even corruption, as we are witnessing now in Nigeria are attributable to lack of love; a requirement for people claiming they serve or worship God.

He called on those clamouring for restructuring of Nigeria and sundry other agitators to rest their case, saying the the solution to Nigeria’s problems does not lie in bulkanizing the country, saying, “unknown to Nigerians, the solution to our present predicament is not found in restructuring, self determination, breaking Nigeria into pieces, in any religion, African union, European union, Arab league, United states of America or the United Nations. It is said that the taste of the pudding is in the eating. I therefore challenge all Nigerians to have the courage to adopt the everlasting Gospel and see if all these problems will not be eliminated/eradicated.”

According to him: “The issue of insecurity in the North and other parts of Nigeria is a pointer to the fact that Nigerians do not understand nor know the nature of God.

“It is purely academic; the Everlasting gospel is the only book authored by God Himself since the creation of the world. Others were authored by prophets, angels or messengers and they do not reveal the mind of God. All other scriptures before now contain half-truth. That is why you could trace almost all the problems facing humanity to religion and politics. Problems such as violence, war, tribalism, ethnicity, and corruption, as we are witnessing now in Nigeria and all over the world.

“The implication of this is that all those who use religion or political system and colour of skin as the basis for human relationship are working against God. Therefore, all those who take upon themselves to condemn or judge others on the basis of religion and political system, by discriminating, oppressing, waging wars, killing, kidnapping, corrupt practices and tribalism, are ignorant of the nature of God. Since all are wanted by God, no man has right to judge another man.

“In fulfilment of what is written about our Leader Olumba Olumba Obu he has taught and practiced love, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, mercy, forgiveness and truth as the virtues of God, which all those who desire to follow and worship God must possess.

“The teaching and practice of the everlasting gospel will not only eliminate, but eradicate all forms of inequality, discrimination, corruption, lies, oppression, tribalism and all other social vices. With its adoption, there shall be no more discrimination based on colour of skin, race, gender, social status and religion, because all will come to the understanding that they are the same.

“The mission as stated follows; to establish the Kingdom of God on earth where righteousness dwells, to teach and lead man to the way of God, to transform man from his sinful nature to righteousness and to bring into oneness all Gods’ creation. This is reason why it is very timely to introduce the human family into the “Everlasting gospel,” especially at this time that the human family is ravaged with several problems, confused and at a crossed road.”

“You cannot be unmindful of the groaning, yearning and the aspirations of Nigerians.

Nigerians are so afraid and confused about the general elections in the year 2023.

“I have never seen Nigerians so divided and uncertain about the year 2023. Currently, the country is witnessing general insecurity, falsehood, stealing, kidnapping, killing, and religious bigotry. The current situation shows that both religion and democracy have failed us.

“You do not need a seer to tell that Nigerians need a ‘messiah’. The everlasting gospel will put to rest all the fears and worries that are being expressed by the different nationalities, religious groups and the traditional institutions.

