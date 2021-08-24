Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, said, yesterday, that it does its business with its partners in transparent manner, and in line with world class standards and industry best practices.

The company in a statement by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, was reacting to allegations of deferrals, defaults and cancellation of cargoes, despite increasing demand in the international market levveled against it.

The statement read: “Following some recent reports in the media, NLNG wishes to clarify that as a major player in the global LNG industry, it is focused on fulfilling its contractual commitments.

“NLNG supplies in line with the different Sales and Purchase Agreements, SPAs, with its buyers and complies with all existing local and international regulations.

“Furthermore, the company operates its business openly and transparently, according to world-class standards and industry best practices.

“NLNG is fully committed to sustaining its reputation of being a trusted and reliable supplier of LNG globally and will not take any action to endanger this commitment.”

