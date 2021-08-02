.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Muslims in Osun has urged the Federal Government to dialogue with agitators for secession with a view to addressing their grievances and restore unity in the country.

Addressing a press conference to herald 1443 Hijrah in Osogbo on Sunday under the aegis of Osun Muslim Community, the First Vice President, Alhaji Sodiq Bola-Bello who spoke on behalf of the President, stressed the need for the federal government to intensify efforts towards consolidating on the gains of the nation’s founding fathers.

While commending the Federal Government for acquiring sophisticated weapons for the military, he stressed the need for aggressiveness in battling insurgency and criminality across the country.

“The agitation to break up Nigeria is uncalled for. The federating units of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should see strength in unity and consolidation of Nigeria forefathers’ achievements.

All the segments of our government are called upon to have a roundtable discussion with all the aggrieved units and chars ways forward towards a formidable and united Nigeria.

“We also want to reiterate that the FG should not relent its efforts in fighting terrorism, kidnapping and banditry. The community commends the government’s commitment to the purchase of state of the art military equipment insurgency. It is our prayer that Allah grants our soldiers success.

“Security is everybody’s business, Nigerians should be security conscious and assist the government in exposing miscreants and mischievous elements in the society”, he said.

Highlighting the events to mark the New Hijrah, he said a Qur’an recitation competition, a lecture on the role of religious bodies in curbing insecurity in Nigeria will hold on Monday and Tuesday, while the grand finale would feature the Vice-Chancellor, Fountain University, Professor Hamid Sanni would deliver a paper on, Insecurity in Nigeria: Tilting towards anarchy, Islamic solution.